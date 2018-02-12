× Carmel police searching for suspects who used stolen credit cards at Target, Best Buy

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two fraud suspects.

A victim reported her wallet, containing credit cards, stolen while in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Shortly after the theft, police say the stolen credit cards were used at the Target and Best Buy stores on Michigan Rd. in Carmel.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspects in one of the stores.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact the department’s investigations division at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.