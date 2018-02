× Fishers High School cheerleaders win national title

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers High School cheerleading team is national champions! They won a national title at the Universal Cheerleaders Association high school competition.

The varsity team won first in its division in Florida on Sunday.

Last year, the high school placed seventh.

Congratulations to the White Jacket 2018 National Champions from Large Varsity DI Fishers High School! ⚪️🥇🔴 #UCAnationals pic.twitter.com/rEuSUxyDh0 — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 11, 2018

#UCAnationals – Fishers High School – Large Varsity DI pic.twitter.com/fvErrnmZJg — American Cheerleader (@cheerleadermag) February 11, 2018