Four-year-old girl in Muncie dies after testing positive for flu

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 4-year-old girl in Muncie died after testing positive for the flu, according to Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn.

Hahn says currently the cause of death is pneumonia, but the girl had a positive influenza A test. He will be able to confirm flu as the official cause of death once a medical exam is complete.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), the first flu-related death this season for a child between newborn to 4-years-old was reported last week. This would be the second death in two weeks for a young child.

The ISDH says flu activity is continuing to rise. As of last Friday, 167 Hoosiers have died from the flu this season.