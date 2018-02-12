× Gas consumption up for drivers just ahead of Spring Break travel

WASHINGTON D.C. –The “official” start to the 2018 travel season may still be weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped drivers from hitting the roads a bit early which in turn is driving up the demand for gasoline.

According to the Energy Information Group, their administration’s latest weekly petroleum status report showed that drivers bought up over 9 million gallons of fuel a day which is 70,000 gallons more than the previous week and nearly 170,000 gallons more than the same time in 2017. While demand last year did not hit the 9 million daily mark until early March, it did hit that remark in both in 2016 and 2009. Officials report that demand reaches high rates in March when the spring driving season kicks off.

NATIONAL FUEL PRICES:

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel E85 Current Avg. $2.580 $2.869 $3.117 $2.992 Yesterday Avg. $2.583 $2.870 $3.118 $2.994 Week Ago Avg. $2.605 $2.883 $3.131 $2.998 Month Ago Avg. $2.521 $2.795 $3.044 $2.921 Year Ago Avg. $2.279 $2.550 $2.794 $2.510

In the Indiana, prices are averaging about a dime cheaper than the national average for this date, however in January, fuel prices were about twelve cents more than the national average for about two weeks before falling below the national mark.