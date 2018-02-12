× Indiana adds two recovery initiatives aimed at fighting opioid epidemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s efforts against the opioid epidemic have added two dependency recovery initiatives from the state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Hoosiers now can find certified addiction treatment providers throughout the state on the Next Level Recovery website. The new web portal allows individuals to search for inpatient, outpatient, residential and opioid treatment providers by location, treatment options and the age and gender of patients served.

Secondly, the division expects by the end of March to open a 22-bed addiction residential treatment unit specializing in opioid use disorder at Richmond State Hospital in east central Indiana.

The initiatives were announced last week by the division’s parent agency, the Family and Social Services Administration.