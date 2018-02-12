× Indiana DCS’ deputy director of field operations resigns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One of the executive managers of the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) has resigned.

Deputy Director of Field Operations Jane Bisbee resigned on Feb. 8 and will continue working through Feb. 23, according to the Indiana State Personnel Department.

Officials did not say what prompted Bisbee to resign.

Bisbee’s resignation comes just two months after Mary Beth Bonaventura resigned from her director role, citing a hostile work environment and a dwindling budget. In late December, Terry J. Stigdon was named the new director.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s call for a review of the department is part of a partnership with the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group and began on Jan. 3. The group is a non-profit organization which has conducted similar projects in 20 other states.

Holcomb’s office says the group will address the following topics, among others:

Are systems in place to assure that children and families are healthy and safe?

Is funding being utilized in the most appropriate ways to best serve children and taxpayers?

Are caseloads appropriate for staffing levels? What staffing adjustments should be made?

Are DCS program outcomes appropriate for services provided to Indiana children and families?

How do Indiana’s case load numbers, costs and program outcomes compare to other states and the nation?

The group is expected to present their findings to Stigdon in the spring of 2018.