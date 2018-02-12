× Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson to be laid to rest Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. – Friends and family will gather in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday to say their final farewells to Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson.

Jackson, 26, died after an accused drunk driver hit him and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, on I-70 on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano is among those expected to speak at Jackson’s funeral. Mourners paid their respects Sunday during Jackson’s visitation at Big Bethel AME Church.

Jackson’s family is asking fans to donate to the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation in lieu of cards or flowers.

Jeffrey Monroe, 54, was laid to rest after a service Friday at Flanner Buchanan Floral Park. The 54-year-old had picked up Jackson and pulled to the side of the road after the Colts player felt sick.

They were struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck that police say was driven by Manuel Orrego-Savala. Tests showed Orrego-Savala had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.