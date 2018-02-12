Man arrested after early morning stabbing of woman on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition early Monday morning after being stabbed in the neck on the near west side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the incident happened inside a vehicle near West Michigan Street and North White River Parkway around 5 a.m.

Police detained and later arrested 49-year-old Horicioa Byars in connection with the case and said the incident didn’t appear to be random.

The 33-year-old stabbing victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, police said. Byars was also taken to an area hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the stabbing. He’s now facing battery charges.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.