RECIPE: Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwiches

Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwiches

2 cups water-packed jackfruit from a can or pouch, drained

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons olive oil or other vegetable oil

1 cup medium spicy or spicy barbecue sauce

2 cups coleslaw or fresh kale leaves

4 large rolls

Hot sauce

Thoroughly dry the jackfruit. Trim away any tough sections and discard. Place the jackfruit in a medium bowl.

In a small bowl, blend smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and brown sugar. Add seasoning to jackfruit. Gently stir together seasoning and jackfruit.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. When the pan is hot, the oil. When the oil has heated, add the jackfruit to the pan. Saute the jackfruit until it is lightly browned and heated through.

Add the barbecue sauce to the pan. Stir to combine the sauce and the jackfruit. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pan and simmer jackfruit for 20 minutes. Add a little water if sauce seems too thick. Stir the jackfruit occasionally and use two forks to shred the jackfruit as it cooks down.

Remove the lid from the pan and cook uncovered over medium-high heat to thicken the sauce and brown the jackfruit a bit more.

Split the rolls to form sandwich buns. Evenly divide jackfruit among bottom halves of buns. Top jackfruit with ¼ to ½ cup slaw or fresh kale leaves. Serve with extra barbecue sauce and hot sauce.

Source: Liz Biro, IndyStar, Chef John Barker, Beach Bum Barbecue

Fresh jackfruit is a huge, knobby orb that can be a bear to work with. Luckily, lots of supermarkets and online stores like Amazon sell jackfruit in cans, jars, pouches and frozen in bags. Look for brands like Upton’s Naturals, Native Forest and The Jackfruit Company. Jackfruit purchased this way is basically a heat-and-eat product, making it a quick vegetarian dinnertime option. Jackfruit is tender and when shredded, resembles pulled pork. It’s the perfect meatless options for these barbecue sandwiches.