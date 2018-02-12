× Serious crash closes all southbound lanes of I-69 near 126th Street in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police are on the scene of a serious crash on I-69 which closed all southbound lanes between East 131st Street and East 126th Street.

The Fishers Police Department described the crash as serious and said a medical helicopter was called to the scene. The northbound lanes were closed temporarily for the aircraft to land, but were soon reopened.

Police did not provide information on any injuries.

The southbound lanes will remain closed for an extended time. Police said southbound traffic is being diverted onto Southeastern Parkway at the 210 mile marker.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing.

Traffic Alert Update..FPD Crash Team enroute to the crash. Southbound lanes will be completely shutdown for extended time. Medical helicopter also enroute. Once on the scene the northbound lanes will also be shut down temporarily. @FishersIN #pleaseshare. — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) February 12, 2018