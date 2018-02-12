× Southbound I-69 back open after serious crash in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A crash in Fishers closed all southbound lanes of I-69 between East 131st Street and East 126th Street for several hours Monday night.

The Fishers Police Department described the crash as serious and said a medical helicopter was called to the scene. The northbound lanes were also closed temporarily for the aircraft to land, but were soon reopened.

Police said southbound traffic was diverted onto Southeastern Parkway at the 210 mile marker while the lanes were closed.

Police did not provide information on any injuries.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Traffic Alert Update..FPD Crash Team enroute to the crash. Southbound lanes will be completely shutdown for extended time. Medical helicopter also enroute. Once on the scene the northbound lanes will also be shut down temporarily. @FishersIN #pleaseshare. — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) February 12, 2018