Suspected poacher mauled, eaten by lions in South Africa

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa — Police in South Africa said Monday that a suspected poacher was mauled and eaten by pack of lions near Kruger National Park over the weekend, AFP reported.

Very little remained of the victim’s body when it was found at a private game park in the northern province of Limpopo, where poaching had taken place in recent years.

“It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions. They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains,” Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP.

A loaded hunting rifle was found near the body. The victim was not identified.

Several lions were found last year poisoned near a farm in the same province with their heads and paws sawed off, AFP reported.