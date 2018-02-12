× Very slick start from Sunday’s icy event; sunshine will certainly help

Although the skies have cleared and the icy precipitation has ended, many, many roads, especially in the neighborhoods, remain VERY SLICK and ice covered. Plenty of school delays are coming in and the list will grow in the hours ahead. After sunrise, we expect to enjoy a healthy amount of sunshine, while temperatures eventually reach above freezing by 2 p.m. This will make for much better conditions outside and on the roads.

A warming trend is also underway and should take us through Thursday evening. Although a breakdown in the pattern will eventually bring us clouds and some rain showers, temperatures should peak near 60° by Thursday evening. Rain could be quite heavy on Thursday with some embedded storms running along a stronger cold front!