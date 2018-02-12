Warmer and wetter this week

SUNNY MONDAY
We’re enjoying a sunny start to the work week and the February sun is doing its thing. Good Monday evening.
After lows in the single digits, we’ve had a nice bump, up over 25-degrees in some locations all on the strength of the February sun. Winds are still northeast this evening but when the winds shift south- southwest a real warm up is in the works.
Last February produced 11 days in the 60s – most ever. We haven’t had one since December 5.
We will make a run at 60 later this week (Thursday) but the warm up will accompany rain chances. The first chance of showers, on the light side, arrives Wednesday evening.