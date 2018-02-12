Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition early Monday morning after being stabbed on the near west side

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the incident happened near West Michigan Street and North White River Parkway around 5 a.m.

Police have detained a person of interest in connection with the case and said the incident didn’t appear to be random.

The stabbing victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, police said. The person of interest was also taken to an area hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the stabbing.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.