Black History: CJ Walker

Sarah Breedlove, better known as Madame C.J. Walker, gained national fame as an African-American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and political activist. Walker moved her manufacturing operation to Indianapolis in 1910 and stay here until she passed in 1919. She is thought of as the first female self-made millionaire in America and she became the wealthiest African-American women in the country. Walker made her money developing and marketing beauty and hair products made specifically for black women.

Through the success of her business Madame C.J. Walker was able to get involved in philanthropy and activism. She made donations to numerous organization and was seen as a patron of the arts. Walker used her lavished home as a place for social gatherings for the black community. Her legacy continues in Indianapolis through the Madame Walker Theatre Center in downtown.