Black History Month: David Baker

David Baker was a performer, teacher, composer, and band leader. Baker founded and lead Indiana University Music Jazz Program for 50 years changing the way jazz is taught all over the world! While teaching Baker recorded over 65 songs, 70 books, and 400 articles to his credit.

Baker was born in Indianapolis and attended Crispus Attucks High School. He went on to teach at Lincoln University where he faced discrimination in the form of threats after he married his white wife. Baker thrived in the Indianapolis Jazz scene and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy award!