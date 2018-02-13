Butler comeback falls short in loss to Georgetown

Killer in Delphi: Special coverage as community marks 1 year since deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach LaVall Jordan of the Butler Bulldogs yells out to his team against the Villanova Wildcats at the Wells Fargo Center on February 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A would-be game-tying three pointer from Kamar Baldwin fell short of the goal in the final seconds, as Butler could not overcome a hot-shooting Georgetown squad, falling to the Hoyas 87-83 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 Big East) trailed by 14 with 6:46 to play, but an 18-7 run cut it to three with 1:27 on the clock. Ultimately, the comeback fell short, as the Hoyas (15-10, 5-9 Big East) snapped a four-game road losing streak in the league.

Marcus Derrickson tied a career high with 27 points to lead Georgetown, which shot 59% from the field. Kelan Martin led a trio from Butler in double figures, scoring 22. After a string of six games wherein the Bulldogs hit 66 three pointers, the Dawgs went cold beyond the arc against the Hoyas, shooting 5-for-22 from distance.

Next up for Butler will be another home Big East contest against Providence, Saturday at noon.