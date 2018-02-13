× Butler comeback falls short in loss to Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A would-be game-tying three pointer from Kamar Baldwin fell short of the goal in the final seconds, as Butler could not overcome a hot-shooting Georgetown squad, falling to the Hoyas 87-83 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 Big East) trailed by 14 with 6:46 to play, but an 18-7 run cut it to three with 1:27 on the clock. Ultimately, the comeback fell short, as the Hoyas (15-10, 5-9 Big East) snapped a four-game road losing streak in the league.

Marcus Derrickson tied a career high with 27 points to lead Georgetown, which shot 59% from the field. Kelan Martin led a trio from Butler in double figures, scoring 22. After a string of six games wherein the Bulldogs hit 66 three pointers, the Dawgs went cold beyond the arc against the Hoyas, shooting 5-for-22 from distance.

Next up for Butler will be another home Big East contest against Providence, Saturday at noon.