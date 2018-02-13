Delphi Murders: Special coverage as community marks 1 year since deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German

Celebrate Mardi Gras with King Cake Monkey Bread

Recipe from Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

King Cake Monkey Bread
Ingredients

For the Monkey Bread

  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 (8-ounce) package Challenge cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 (12-ounce) cans refrigerated biscuits (10 count)

For the icing

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon milk, add more if too thick
  • Purple, green, and yellow sprinkles

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Mix melted butter and brown sugar; set aside.
  3. Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla
  4. Press the biscuits out with your fingers and scoop 1 teaspoon cream cheese into center, wrapping and sealing the dough around the cream cheese.
  5. Place the prepared biscuits in the pan.
  6. Pour the melted butter mixture over the biscuits.
  7. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
  8. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes. Place a plate on top and invert. Let cool before icing.

For the icing

  1. Mix together powdered sugar and milk to make icing and drizzle on top of monkey bread.
  2. Sprinkle with purple, green and yellow and sprinkles.