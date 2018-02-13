Celebrate Mardi Gras with King Cake Monkey Bread

Recipe from Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen
King Cake Monkey Bread
Ingredients
For the Monkey Bread
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 (8-ounce) package Challenge cream cheese
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 (12-ounce) cans refrigerated biscuits (10 count)
For the icing
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 Tablespoon milk, add more if too thick
- Purple, green, and yellow sprinkles
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Mix melted butter and brown sugar; set aside.
- Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla
- Press the biscuits out with your fingers and scoop 1 teaspoon cream cheese into center, wrapping and sealing the dough around the cream cheese.
- Place the prepared biscuits in the pan.
- Pour the melted butter mixture over the biscuits.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes. Place a plate on top and invert. Let cool before icing.
For the icing
- Mix together powdered sugar and milk to make icing and drizzle on top of monkey bread.
- Sprinkle with purple, green and yellow and sprinkles.