Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Indianapolis Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michelle Obama will be in Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The former first lady will be speaking at an event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Officials with the group said Obama’s initiatives as first lady match their interests.

“Michelle Obama and Women’s Fund share common interests,” said Jennifer Pope Baker, the organization’s executive director. “We are both invested in improving the lives of women and girls.”

Tickets to “A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama” went on sale in early January and sold out quickly. Around 300 Indianapolis Public School students were able to snag tickets and will get the opportunity to see Obama in person.

The event is set to start at 7 p.m. FOX59 will stream the event live on Facebook and on FOX59.com.