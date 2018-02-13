× IPS students snag highly sought after Michelle Obama tickets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– Former first lady Michelle Obama will take the stage tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in front of a packed audience.

Obama will be here as part of an event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana called “A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama.”

The audience will include nearly 300 Indianapolis Public School students. The Women’s Fund donated the tickets to IPS, giving students a chance to see the first lady up close and personal.

“She’s just a really strong and empowering women and it meant a lot to me to have a woman of color in the office achieving things that she was doing,” said Lynae Golder, a senior at Shortridge High School.

“Just having a woman like her to look up to, saying I can do that because shes doing that, is very empowering,” added senior Alexandra Stanarevic.

The tickets were only distributed to females and some journalism students are even going to get the chance to cover the event! They’ll be sitting with the rest of the media pool and will cover Obama’s appearance for their school publications.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the former first lady is expected to take the stage around 7 p.m. Those attending the event are encouraged to arrive early.