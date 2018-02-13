Man sought in connection with check forgery case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are trying to identify a man wanted in a check forgery case.

According to IMPD, someone broke into the victim’s car on Nov. 29, 2017, and stole a briefcase containing personal and business checkbooks.

A man seen on surveillance video cashed a forged check at the Kroger store located at 524 E. 16th St. He and another suspect left the store in a four-door vehicle of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.