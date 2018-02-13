Mid-way through February and a change is underway; Warmer and wetter soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready for a change? As we near the mid-way point of February it has been chilly. The month is averaging 4.5° per day below normal. Tuesday was only the 3rd day this month above - but there are many more milder days coming.

The cold pattern is easing and milder temperatures will begin take hold this week. It is in the longer range that a more substantial pattern shift is in the works. The latest 6-10 and 8 to 14 day outlooks in today from the NWS Climate Prediction Center outlines a 80 to 90% probability of above normal temperature through the final week of February over the eastern U.S.!