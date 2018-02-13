× More sunshine before rain chances ramp up

Skies are clear and temperatures are cold again out-the-door! Another dry day is expected, as clouds will increase slowly through the day. Expect milder weather to build in, with highs reaching the middle 40s in spots. Clouds thicken this evening and a weak shower chance may pop up on the radar but this will be EXTREMELY limited.

Valentine’s Day will be rather cloudy with spotty showers off and on, although a lot of dry time is expected, while temperatures move slowly into the lower 50s. Bigger rains will advance on Thursday and into Friday morning, as a stronger cold front enters the picture. Even a few storms could work across the southern half of the state.