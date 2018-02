× Near south side shooting leaves 1 in serious but stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city’s near south side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 900 block of Cottage Ave. shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person is in “serious but stable” condition as a result of the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.