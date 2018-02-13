× RECIPE: Chocolate Balsamic & Shallot Salad Dressing

Chocolate Balsamic & Shallot Salad Dressing

¾ cup Private Selection Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

½ cup Private Selection Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons very finely minced shallots

2 ounces (roughly 1/3 cup) Private Selection 62% cacao Dark Chocolate Chunks

In a medium bowl or container, whisk vinegar, olive oil, mustard, pepper and salt until smooth. Whisk in shallots. In a small bowl, microwave chocolate chunks until thoroughly hot and melted. Whisk into dressing, blending well. Serve immediately. If you aren’t using within the hour, refrigerate in tightly covered container. Simply heat/microwave until chocolate is melted/thinned again. Serve over favorite salad, or Kim’s Romaine, Red Onion & Mandarin Orange Salad with Kalamata Olives. Makes about 1 ½ cups dressing.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD