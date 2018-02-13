RECIPE: Chocolate Cherry Old-Fashioned Cocktail

Chocolate Cherry Old-Fashioned Cocktail

  • 5 oz. favorite whiskey (bourbon or rye)
  • 2 oz. Crème de Cocoa (DeKuyper is at Kroger)
  • 1 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
  • 4 or more dashes Chocolate Bitters (such as Fee Brothers Aztec chocolate bitters)
  • Luxardo Maraschino Cocktail Cherries (found in Kroger liquor dept.)
  • Orange twist or slice

Add ice to shaker or glass and pour in whiskey, crème de cocoa, cherry liqueur, and chocolate bitters. Stir well. Strain and pour into TWO old-fashioned glasses (with or without ice). Garnish with Cherry and orange twist or slice. Makes 2 cocktails. Adjust flavors as you desire.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with online inspiration