RECIPE: Chocolate Cherry Old-Fashioned Cocktail

Chocolate Cherry Old-Fashioned Cocktail



5 oz. favorite whiskey (bourbon or rye)

2 oz. Crème de Cocoa (DeKuyper is at Kroger)

1 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

4 or more dashes Chocolate Bitters (such as Fee Brothers Aztec chocolate bitters)

Luxardo Maraschino Cocktail Cherries (found in Kroger liquor dept.)

Orange twist or slice

Add ice to shaker or glass and pour in whiskey, crème de cocoa, cherry liqueur, and chocolate bitters. Stir well. Strain and pour into TWO old-fashioned glasses (with or without ice). Garnish with Cherry and orange twist or slice. Makes 2 cocktails. Adjust flavors as you desire.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD with online inspiration