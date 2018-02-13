× RECIPE: Hot & Spicy Cocoa Rubbed Pork Tenderloin

Hot & Spicy Cocoa Rubbed Pork Tenderloin

Cocoa Chile Rub

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons Kroger ancho chile pepper

1 teaspoon Kroger chipotle chile pepper

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano leaves

½ teaspoon ground roasted Saigon cinnamon

1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

1 ¼ teaspoons Kosher salt

Pork

2 pork tenderloins (2 ¼ to 2½ pounds total), trimmed

Preheat oven to 425⁰F. Whisk rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Rub all mixture over both tenderloins, completely coating and pressing into tenderloins thoroughly. Place tenderloins on lightly greased rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until temperature in center of pork is 145°F. Remove pork from oven and let it rest 3 minutes before slicing. Makes about 8 servings.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD