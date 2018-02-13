× RECIPE: Oven-Roasted Carrots with Thyme and Chocolate Balsamic Sauce

Oven-Roasted Carrots with Thyme and Chocolate Balsamic Sauce

2-3 pounds Kroger baby carrots, patted dry

2-3 tablespoons Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

8 fresh thyme sprigs

Chocolate Balsamic Sauce

¾ cup Kroger Private Selection Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (or any other high quality balsamic vinegar)

1 oz. (3 squares) Private Selection 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Swiss Bar

1 tablespoon Kroger salted butter

1 teaspoon Kroger honey

1/8 teaspoon EACH salt and black pepper

Heat oven to 425⁰F. Toss carrots with olive oil, salt and pepper in large bowl. Transfer to large (18×13-inch) rimmed baking sheet and arrange in single layer. Lay thyme sprigs over top of carrots. Roast until carrots are slightly browned in spots, and desired doneness/softness, about 25 to 40 minutes.

While carrots roast, make the Chocolate Sauce. In a very small saucepan over medium-low heat, simmer balsamic vinegar until it reduces in half, slightly under ½ cup. Remove saucepan from burner; stir in chocolate and butter. Stir until completely melted and blended. Add honey, salt and pepper and stir well. Drizzle over oven-roasted carrots or serve on the side as a sauce. Makes heaping ½ cup sauce and about 8 large servings of carrots.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD