RECIPE: Smokin’ Chocolate Beer Barbecue Sauce

Smokin’ Chocolate Beer Barbecue Sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 1/3 cup finely minced onion

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1/3 cup soy sauce

1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup Chocolate Stout Beer (such as Young’s Double Chocolate Stout)*

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika**

1 ¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder**

2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 ½ ounces Kroger semi-sweet chocolate chips

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil. Add onion and cook until nearly soft, about minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add all remaining ingredients, lower heat, and cook/simmer until thickened, about 15 to 25 minutes. Serve over Kim’s Cocoa Rubbed Pork Tenderloin. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container.

*Some Kroger stores sell single bottles of this beer. Use any favorite dark beer if you prefer.

**If you prefer hotter, spicier and smokier, add a little extra!

Makes about 2 cups sauce.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD