Spring break is just around the corner. With colleges and universities letting out as early as mid-March, now is the time to start thinking about spring break plans. Mexico is a popular destination, but recent reports of crime and tainted alcohol are raising concerns about safety. Julie Loffredi is a travel expert with Apple Vacations, and she spoke about how to keep your family safe when making travel plans.
Safer spring break travels
-
How to save money when booking your spring break trip
-
Gas consumption up for drivers just ahead of Spring Break travel
-
INDOT to close section of I-65 near downtown for bridge reconstruction project
-
IMPD patrolling malls, shopping centers with last-minute shoppers
-
Hamilton Southeastern school board approves superintendent’s calendar plan
-
-
Florida getaways
-
Columbus couple warns against sharing NYE travel plans after Christmas Day break-in
-
VTech recalls over 37,000 mobiles due to injury hazard
-
Coldest start of the season; Light snow on the way Saturday!
-
New study: Flu virus can be spread through breathing, talking
-
-
Lunchtime Look: Warmer temperatures are on the way, followed by rain and snow
-
Franklin teens raising money to construct new, inclusive playground
-
Fiat Chrysler moving production from Mexico to Michigan after U.S. tax reform