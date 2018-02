PARKLAND, Fla. — Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Fire officials tell WSVN that at least 20 people have been injured.

#UPDATE: Fire Rescue: At least 20 injured after shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pic.twitter.com/uAXktQ8I0o — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the shooter remains at large.

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

