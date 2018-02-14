× Carmel debates whether to extend school day by half hour for longer recess

CARMEL, Ind. – Extend the school day to give students more time to play? That’s the big debate in Carmel right now.

The Carmel Clay School Board is considering extending the school day in elementary schools by 30 minutes. They say the change would allow the district to double the amount of recess time. Currently students have 15 minutes for recess.

Earlier this week parents were given a survey on the topic. The school board will discuss the proposal again at their next meeting on February 26 at 7 p.m.