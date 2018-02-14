FBI: 4-year-old missing after mother is brutally beaten in South Carolina home invasion

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a 4-year-old girl who disappeared in South Carolina.

The reward was announced during a news conference on Wednesday regarding the case of Heidi Renae Todd, who was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

Heidi was reported missing on Johns Island shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Crews searched a pond near her Johns Island home Wednesday morning.

Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also told reporters that Heidi’s mother was “brutally beaten” and is hospitalized. Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor said an “unwelcome guest” was at the Todd home, but couldn’t characterize the incident as a burglary.

Taylor said investigators are trying to “unravel . . . the motive.”

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because of a lack of information on a possible suspect.