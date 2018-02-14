Here’s how Indy residents are celebrating Valentine’s Day

Killer in Delphi: Special coverage as community marks 1 year since deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German

Posted 6:06 PM, February 14, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Love is in the Indianapolis air, as residents celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Sparks can fade after years of marriage, but the Indy City Market spent the day recapturing that flame with a special Valentine’s Day vow renewal.

Ken and Roberta Avidor have been married for almost 35 years.

Mayor Joe Hogsett officiated that Sharing the Love ceremony Wednesday morning.

Myron and Beth Davis got engaged on Valentine’s Day 32 years ago, just after three dates. They stood hand-in-hand and renewed their vows.

Beth and Myron Davis met 32 years ago.

“When we first got married, we promised we would never use the “d” word, meaning divorce,” Myron Davis said. “No matter how good, bad or ugly things got, we always knew that we could always work our way through it. Never even considered it, ever.”

The celebration also included music, cake, card-writing stations and a photo booth.

Couples taking part in the vow renewal ceremony.

“She’s just beautiful,” Davis sad. “She’s caring, understanding, she’s just a wonderful person. She always thinks of other people and she’s just wonderful”

Take a look at the video below to see how other Indy residents are celebrating!