Kokomo man dead after officer-involved shooting in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – An officer-involved shooting in Wabash County left a Kokomo man dead Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say the 29-year-old man was an alleged burglary suspect out of Huntington County.

Officers from the Wabash County and Huntington County sheriff’s offices began investigating at about 4:20 p.m. after receiving a tip regarding the suspect’s location.

When officers came in contact with the suspect on Wabash County Road 400 North near Wabash County Road 500 East, police say the man was inside a pickup truck in a field. Police say “preliminary evidence indicates that the male was armed with a shotgun.”

At some point, police say there was an incident that led to three Wabash County officers and one Huntington County officer to fire shots at the suspect. The man then succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The identity of the 29-year-old was not provided by police. This is an ongoing investigation.