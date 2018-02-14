Marketing your home to sell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a big difference between trying to sell your home for a lot of money and marketing your home for the best price. Amanda Parker, President of Collective Alternative, an Indianapolis Marketing Agency, explains why working with a trusted advisor from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty can lead to more cash in your pocket.

Anyone can put their house on the market, but to optimize your results, you want to work with a trusted advisor. “Trusted advisors understand your local market. They know the ins and outs of the real estate process, and can deliver optimal results for you,” Parker said.

Marketing a home for sale requires strategy. Parker recommends thinking of a strategy as “how” you are selling. “You want to work with someone who understands the tactics and someone who knows how to position the story of the home to just that right buyer,” Parker said.

If you are selling your home, make sure you provide your trusted advisor the right information so your home stands out. “Tell them your story. Tell them the five fondest memories you have in that home. Explain what you love about your neighborhood and what you are going to miss most about that home when you move away. Share your story with your advisor so they can share that story for you,” Parker said.

