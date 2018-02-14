× Muncie police ask public to help ID suspects in video of brazen Victoria’s Secret theft

MUNCIE, Ind. – A group of thieves were caught on surveillance video walking into a Victoria Secret store at the Muncie mall, swiping nearly everything off a table and quickly putting it into bags.

The theft happened last week. Police said the group walked into the store earlier in the day and harassed an employee. The employee called mall security and the group left.

“Their behavior or their conduct was suspicious to the employee, so the employee was going to contact mall security, and at that time, these individuals became verbally abusive and were harassing the employee,” said Muncie police investigator Brian Campbell.

Hours later, they came back and this time, they were prepared. In the video, you can see a group of eight suspects use bags to store stolen hoodies, pants and shirts. Police said more than $6,000 of merchandise was stolen.

Police said they believe the same group stole clothes in December from the same store. That time, they got away with about $600 worth of merchandise. The same group is also believed to have targeted the Victoria's Secret at the Fashion Mall in Indianapolis on the same day.

The video is shocking to police who said the suspects will likely take the clothes and sell them to friends or family.

"Just no concern for being caught or for anyone seeing them in the act," Campbell said.

Investigators believe they may know at least one of the suspects seen in the video. If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS or Muncie Police at 765.747.4867.