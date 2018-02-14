× Pacers roll into the All-Star break with a 108-103 win over the Nets

BROOKLYN — What a way to close out an impressive first half of the season. The Pacers fought past the struggling Nets in Brooklyn for a 108-103 victory, pushing them to a season-high eight games over the break even mark at 33-25.

A balanced attack where six Pacers scored in double figures led by All-Star Victor Oladipo’s 25 points got the job done in the final minutes.

The lead changed hands all night long, Indiana up by as much as eight in the third quarter, while the Nets led by six in the first half. Nate McMillan’s upstart Pacers continue to prove the skeptics wrong, constantly outhustling their opponents.

It should be a nice week of rest for a Pacers team with a realistic chance to grab the four seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Next up? Domas Sabonis will play in the NBA All-Star Futures game in Los Angeles Friday night, and Oladipo takes part in his second Slam Dunk Contest Saturday before taking the court at Staples Center in his first All-Star game Sunday. The Pacers resume their schedule on Friday, February 23 when they host Atlanta.