Police investigate crash involving school bus and semi on SB I-65 near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a semi on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis.

The right two lanes of southbound I-65 are closed near Fletcher Avenue. Expect delays as you travel southbound on I-65 near mile 110.8

According to Indiana State Police, the accident was a fender bender and a slide off. There were no children on the bus.