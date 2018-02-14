× Rain chances climb, along with our temperatures!

Clouds are moving in and rain chances are soon to follow. Expect unsettled weather at times today, but at least the temperatures are more tolerable. Any sunshine today will be EXTREMELY limited and mainly for the northern half of the state early. Southwest winds will increase throughout the day, too, but this will only help drive our temperatures upward. No threat of freezing rain locally, so travel should be fine!

Heavier rains will be likely at times on Thursday with a few embedded thunderstorms. The angle and timing of the cold front should put the heaviest rain across the southern half of the state, along with the greatest storm chances (although marginal). By Friday morning, rain will have ended, as temperatures take a real nosedive through the day! Weekend looks dry with a nice rebound on temperatures for Sunday afternoon.