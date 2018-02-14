Staying healthy this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year is one of the worst flu seasons in recent history. A young Hoosier girl just passed from pneumonia away after being diagnosed with the flu and an Anderson middle and high school just cancelled classes for the next two days due to sickness. Today, Sally Young, a registered nurse and infection preventionist with Community Health Network joins Angela this morning to answer some questions about the flu and pneumonia.

If you have more questions about staying healthy or want to chat with Sally about other health concerns, click the link below.

https://www.ecommunity.com/contact