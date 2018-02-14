Thursday will be central Indiana’s warmest and wettest day of the year so far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOGGY NIGHT

Central Indiana is camp and foggy for Valentine's Day this evening. Temps are rising with patchy light rain around. Visibility will lower through the night and it may be very foggy in some locations early Thursday morning.

WETTEST AND WARMEST OF THE YEAR

The real rain threat is Thursday and it will be a soaking rain. Rainfall will reach peak coverage just after noon at nearly 85 percent of the area with rainfall totals nearing 1 inch. It will be the LARGEST rainfall since November 18.