Two men, including a Indiana DNR official, die in a ice fishing accident at a Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.– Two men, one being a Indiana DNR officer, have died in an ice fishing accident at a Madison County campground.

An Indiana DNR official confirmed that two men were pulled from the waters at Camp Kikthawenund, located on West County Road 500 North, after police were called to the scene by a family member who became concerned when the two men hadn’t returned after their afternoon fishing trip.

Police have yet to release any details of the incident and names of the deceased are being with held pending notification of family.