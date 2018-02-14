VIDEO: Edinburgh high schooler makes incredible one-handed, full court shot at buzzer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDINBURGH, Ind. – A central Indiana high school basketball player made an incredible one-handed full court shot, and it was caught on camera.

Bryce Burton is a junior at Edinburgh Community High School. Edinburgh was playing Greenwood Christian last Friday at home when the ball was inbounded to Burton with just seconds left before halftime.

Burton took one dribble before throwing the ball with one hand at the basket. Incredibly, the ball went into the basket. Despite the amazing shot, Edinburgh lost to Greenwood Christian with a final score of 81 to 70.