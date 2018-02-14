Warmest and Wettest of the year Thursday
FOGGY NIGHT
Damp and foggy for Valentine’s Day plans this evening. Temps are rising with patchy light rain around. Visibility will lover thorough the night and it may very foggy in some locations early Thursday morning.
WETTEST AND WARMEST OF THE YEAR
The real rain threat is Thursday and it will be a soaking rain. Rainfall will reach peak coverage just after noon at nearly 85% the area with rainfall totals nearing 1″. It will be the LARGEST rainfall since November 18th.
It’s warming up! Despite the rainfall, the WARMEST of 2018 arrives tomorrow but it is brief. We will crack 60-degrees for the first time since December 5th then sharply colder Friday!