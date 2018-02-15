Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're inviting you to Be Our Guest at MOD Pizza, an individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads, using fresh-pressed dough, signature sauces and over 30 toppings, for one price. MOD Pizza is committed to creating a positive social impact in the communities both domestically and internationally, creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD is more than just pizza. It’s pizza with a purpose.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.