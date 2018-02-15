Black History Month: Z. Mae Jimison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Z. Mae Jimison was the first Black woman to serve as a judge in Marion County and the first nominated to run for Mayor of Indianapolis. Jimison's run for mayor in 1995 allowed others to see the possibility of a person of color being in charge of City-County. Even though she was unsuccessful, Jimison was able to set an example and blazed the trail for others in minority communities.

Z. Mae Jimison lived through sevice and compassion. She was among the first to recognize drug addiction not a crime, but a medical illness to be treated. As the first judge to preside over the county’s drug treatment court, she encouraged addicts to pursue second chances.