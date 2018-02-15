Seventeen people died in the country's latest mass shooting inside a Florida high school. It's the 18th school shooting already in 2018. Students and staff will now have to cope with what they saw and the loss of friends, classmates and colleagues. We sat down with Carol Juergensen Sheets for ways to work through tragedy.
Coping with Tragedy
-
UPDATE: 2 people killed, nearly 20 wounded after shooting at Kentucky high school
-
Dad saw his son’s socks as he raced to Kentucky school shooting – and knew it was bad
-
At least 17 dead after Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody
-
Two killed in Kentucky school shooting identified, investigators search for motive
-
Deputies’ stray bullet kills 6-year-old boy hours after Christmas party
-
-
Preparing for an active shooter
-
Death of 16-year-old on northeast side reclassified as self-defense shooting
-
School bus with students on board caught in gun battle crossfire
-
Who is Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz?
-
Witnesses: Dispute over shooting of a dog led to shooting of two men, pregnant woman
-
-
Indiana man gets 130 more years for fatal shooting when he was 15
-
Tiny Texas town turns inward in wake of mass shooting
-
Two students, suspect dead following shooting at New Mexico high school