Florida shooting victim had scholarship at University of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The impact of the horrible attack in Florida is being by people felt far and wide, including right here in central Indiana. That includes the future teammates of a young man who died who was all set to swim for the University of Indianapolis this fall.

Nicholas Dworet was a rising star both in the pool and the classroom. He’d accepted a scholarship to swim for the University of Indianapolis.

“He was on the sidelines cheering for us in a big meet we had that weekend and it was really fun and he was an easy kid to connect with,” said University of Indianapolis swim coach Jason Hite, “[He was] somebody we felt like we could develop, he was a good strong kid, very confident, but humble at the same time and just the kind of person you want to be part of your team.

Wednesday night Hite and his swimmers learned that Dworet’s future with the team would sadly never be. The rising senior was killed during Wednesday’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, along with 16 others.

“I feel for those guys, I feel for those families, those teachers, those students, that had to experience that and had to go through that and that’s something they’re never going to forget,” said IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie, who used to work for the sheriff’s office in Broward County, Florida, where the high school is located.

After the shooting, he spoke with a friend there who was among the responding officers.

“As soon as he started speaking of his experience, I started getting all kinds of hyped up,” said Gillespie, “it was like I was there with him.”

Now in Florida, and here at home, so many are left wondering not just why, but also what might have been.

“Anytime you’ve got a commitment from someone and you’ve invested in them it’s hard to lose them,” said Hite, “and it is losing a piece of what our future is, and you can’t replace it.”